Hettie Rone Bradshaw, 98, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home.

Services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Community Church Cemetery in Ethel, MS. Rev. Trey Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Bradshaw was a native of Attala County, but had been a resident of the Jackson/Pearl area for many years. She worked for McKesson and Robbins for six years before starting her career at Noland Company, where she had 40 years of service.

She was an active member of Crossgates United Methodist Church, the Pioneer Sunday School Class, and the Martha Circle. She was also a very active member of the Pearl Senior Center in Pearl, MS, St. Dominic's New Directions for Over 55, and Senior Circle at Merit Health Rankin and River Oaks Hospitals.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Douglas Bradshaw; her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Rone of Ethel, MS; brother, Thomas Rone; and her sisters, Mary Rone Gibbs and Lanie R. Purvis.

Survivors include her sisters, Minnie Alice "Toots" Rone, Ibbie R. Smith, Nina R. Hart, and Frances (Dudley) Lester; brother, George Rone; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Carolyn Taylor for her loving care for over a year; also, to Carolyn's sister, Felicia, and to Queen Washington for their special care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossgates United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

