Herbert L. “Herbie” Nesbitt. 86, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in McCool. There are no services planned.

Herbie was a retired diesel mechanic and a served in the United States Air Force. He was of Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Nesbitt of McCool; three daughters, Kelbie Nesbit of Pearl, Karla Kozerski of Kernersville, NC., and Karen Lollar of Oak Ridge, NC; seven children from a previous marriage; daughters-in-law, Andrea Messina of Oak Ridge, NC., and Brittany Crist of Pearl, MS; sister, Mary Watford of Sumter, SC; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of arrangements.