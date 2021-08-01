Helen Joyce Burrell, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Winona Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Charleston, MS, on November 30, 1941, to Otha and Kitty Yvonne Joliff Burns. She was a retired retail manager for Tally’s Tobacco at several locations, including Kosciusko, Vaiden, Grenada, and Winona. She was a former alderwoman for the town of Vaiden and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Winona Church of Christ and loved her church family dearly. She loved her family and will be remembered as a generous and loving friend.

Ms. Burrell is survived by her three sons, Joseph Steve Burrell of Winona, Kenneth Burrell (Marc Harrell) of Leawood, KS, and Joe C. “Bozie” Burrell, Jr. (Melody) of Winona; sister, Geraldine Smith (Robert) of Charleston, SC; brother, Michael Burns (Debbie) of Millington, TN; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Martha Jean Burns.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 31 in the Oliver Funeral Home chapel, with burial following in Seneasha UMC Cemetery in Attala County. Mr. Bo Surrell officiated the service.

Pallbearers were Billy Joe Surrell, Bill Vail, Harold Floyd, Tommy Acy, Will Carpenter, and Kyle Hallford. Honorary pallbearers were her great-grandsons, Landon Acy, Holden Acy, and Kale Hallford.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online register can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.