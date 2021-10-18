Helen Cummins Eckles, 94, of Sallis passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel.

Helen is survived by her son, David Eckles (Linda); daughters, Deborah E. Mullins (Rickey) and Joann Burk (James); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

She enjoyed working in the outdoors raking leaves, cutting grass, and gardening. She also enjoyed fishing and sewing.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Esdale Ward Cummins; brother, John Bradford (John B.) Cummins; and sister, Thelma (Jewel) Cummins.

