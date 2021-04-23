Grady Kent, 55, of Brandon, MS, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Kosciusko, MS.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Grady is survived by his wife, Sherri Kent; son, William Paden Kent; daughter, Aspen Elaine Kent; mother, Patsy Downs; and grandchildren, Maisy Virginia Kent and Grayson May.

He was a member at Calvary Baptist Church and retired in landfill management.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Farrell Kent; stepfather, L.T. Downs; and grandparents, Grady and Sadie Neal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude.

