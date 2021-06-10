Gerald Pender, 82, of Kosciusko passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Graveside services are at 2:30 Sunday, October 10, at Parkway Cemetery.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Frances Pender; his son, Jerry Pender (Laura); daughters, Leigh Tomich (Mike) and Robin Cain (Joey); sisters, Jane Craft, Jennie Hoover, Betty Harper, Bonnie Johnson, and Janice Shields (Randy); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran served in the US Coast Guard. He also retired from Ivey Mechanical.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Jacob and Fay Black Pender, and brother Arthur Joseph Pender.

