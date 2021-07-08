Gary Brown, 76, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS.

Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday at Culpepper Funeral Home until service time. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery with full military honors.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Janet Adkerson (Bob), Julie Young (Jacky) and Tracey Brown; his sisters, Darlene Yachik, Ginger Mallett and Beverly Gomez; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ena Duncan Brown; his wife, Betty Rose Bishop Brown; and his sons, Gary D Brown, Jr., and David Edwin Brown.

Gary retired from Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center where he was the metal trades Instructor. He was also a retired First Sgt. from the United States Army. He was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas. He was a member of the Kosciusko Cruisers.

