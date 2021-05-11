Elaine Hutchison, 91, of Sallis, MS, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on May 8, 2021.

A former homemaker and factory worker, she lived her entire life within about a mile of where she was born in Sallis, MS. She was a 1948 graduate of Sallis High School.

Mrs. Hutchison was married to John Ike Hutchison for 58 years before he passed away in 2005 and she was devoted to her husband and children. She enjoyed her neighbors, cooking, crafts and sewing, and was dedicated to her church, Sallis Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Richard L. and Johnny L. Hutchison; daughter Sandra (John) Newell; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ike Hutchison; son, James R. Hutchison.

There will be no visitation, but funeral services will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, with Gene Richardson officiating.

Southern Funeral Home of Lexington is handling arrangements.