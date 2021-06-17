Edwin E. Tolleson, of Florence, MS, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, following a lengthy illness. A Leake County native, Edwin was born April 26, 1941, the son of Newton Hugh and Maggie Corrine (Conn) Tolleson. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Tolleson was a graduate of Barnes High School and East Central Junior College. He began his work career as an industrial engineer with the Superior Coach Corporation in Kosciusko, MS, and retired 44 years later, having survived seven corporate mergers/acquisitions. An avid reader, he studied the Bible for years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Florence, MS.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Tommy Hugh Tolleson. He was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Tolleson, of Florence; three sons, Tim, Trav, and Jeff Tolleson; three grandchildren, Daniel and Jacob Tolleson and Lauren Tolleson Sullivan; five great-grandchildren; two aunts, Jenny Tolleson Sanders and June Tolleson; two stepsons, Brian and Brad Carpenter; and three step-grandsons, Dylan, James, and John Carpenter.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Rocky Point Baptist Church, 4005 Rocky Point Rd, in Carthage, MS. Burial will follow in Rocky Point Cemetery. Rev. Don Cook will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be James and John Carpenter, Keith Sanders, Mark Sullivan, Travis Cain, Ricky Grundy, Boyd Jenkins and Brian Burns.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rocky Point Cemetery Fund, c/o of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage, MS 39051 or French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.

Jordan Funeral Home of Kosciusko is handling arrangements.