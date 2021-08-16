Edward Dean Mangrum, 77, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral Services were Sunday, August 15, at Doty Springs Baptist Church with burial following in Doty Springs Cemetery.

Deanie is survived by his wife, June Fedrick Mangrum; his brother, Eddie Mangrum (Glenda) of Abilene, TX; brother-in-law, Charles Walton; numerous nieces and nephews which include Ed Mangrum and David Mangrum of Abilene TX, and Jennifer Keith (Barry); and great-niece, Charleigh Marie Keith.

Deanie was a member of Doty Springs Baptist Church and had retired from Attala County where he was a heavy equipment operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ester T. and Irene Green Mangrum; and his sister, Janice Walton.

Tony Fortenberry officiated the funeral services.

Pallbearers were Johnny Agent, Carey Horne, Randy Edwards, Barry Keith, Tim Pinkard and Phillip White. Honorary pallbearers were Robert Carroll, Dirk Thayer and Charles Walton.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.