Edward C. Spaulding, 63, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel.

Edward is survived by his wife, Doris M. Spaulding; sons, Zachery Spaulding and Isaaca Spaulding; daughter, Nikita Gross (Eric); sisters, Brenda Davidson (Ron) and Yvonne Spaulding; grandchildren, Samantha Spaulding, Nate Spaulding, William Spaulding, and Allison Moret.

He worked as an electrician.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. and Geneva Laurendine Spaulding.

