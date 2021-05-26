Edith Weisenberger Harkins, 89, of Carthage, MS, passed away May 24, 2021, at her residence.

Mass will be held Thursday, May 27, at 10a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church with burial to follow at Saint Anne’s Cemetery Carthage, MS. Reverend Odell Medina will be the principal officiant. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Kosciusko, MS. A rosary prayer service will be held immediately after visitation in the chapel.

She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and Woodman of the World. She grew up on a dairy farm in Glucksdadt, MS. She loved to be outside with her flowers and cats. She loved to ride her golf cart to the garden and around the farm. She was an avid quilter. Each perfect stitch was sewn with love. She had a strong faith, love, and devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ and to her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her two sons, Teddy (Jennifer) Harkins of Thomastown, MS and Joe ( Susan) Harkins of Pipenton, TN; four daughters, Lynn( Randy) Triplett of Thomastown, MS, Ann Shannon of Lena, MS, Florence “Flo” (Greg) Henley of Starkville, MS, Eliza (Chris) Thomas of Thomastown, MS; one sister-in-law, Eileen Weisenberger of Clinton, MS; grandchildren, Andy Shannon (Sara) and their children, Libby, Anna Kate, and Hawk, Heidi Ballard (Wesley) and their children, Lily, Baker, and Branch, Jessica Wilbanks (Benjamin) and their children, Bensley and Edi, Brandon Harkins (Kerri) and daughter, Collins, Brice Walker, Kristina Hudson, Gracie Jenkins, Christopher Thomas (Brittany) and their children, Reed, Allie Parker, and Hartlee, Teresa Renfrow (Lucas) and their children, Thomas Kyle, Parker, and Joseph Lee, Corey Harkins (Holly) and their children, Conner and Jaymesly, Anthony Harkins (Ashtin) and son, Luca, Ryan Harkins, and Cody Emberly.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Andrew Harkins; son, Tony Harkins; son-in-law, Donald Shannon; parents, Anthony and Clara Weisenberger, sisters and brothers.

Pallbearers will be D.J. Powell, Mike Weisenberger, Joe Weisenberger, Bill Weisenberger, and James Jenkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg Alford, Ferlon Lepard, Dan Ryder, Kevin Carpenter, Keith Carpenter, Bill Westerfield, Bob Scott, and Greg Harkins.

Memorials may be sent to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 628, Kosciusko, MS, 39090.