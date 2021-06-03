Earline Swain Anderson, 75, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. in Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Corinth Cemetery in Singleton Community.

Earline is survived by three daughters, Barbara McAdams, Phylliss Anderson, and Renee Smith; two grandsons, Jason Anderson (Samantha) and Justin Anderson; and two sisters, Carolyn Ellis and Kathy Ellington.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Flora Allen Swain.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.