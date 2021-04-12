Dolores C. Cummins, 95, a resident of Ethel, MS, passed away at Tyler Holmes Hospital in Winona, MS on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Doty Springs Cemetery.

Dolores C. Cummins was a member of Doty Springs Baptist Church. She was the owner of Trenton Truck Stop in Trenton, TN, and she also worked at Lindsay’s restaurant in Kosciusko.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Wayne Sharp and wife, Mat, of Batesville, AR, and James Ray Sharp and wife, Sharon, of Byhalia, MS; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands William Thomas Sharp and A.C. Cummins; son, Danny Joe Sharp; daughter, Sheila Gail Goad; parents, Earl Wilson Thomas and Wilma Call Thomas; four brothers, Fred, Jerry, Dan, Ernest Thomas; two sisters, Ruth Ruddle and Yvonne Lorance; granddaughters, Tracy Baler and Candy Sharp; and grandson, Jason Sharp.

Memorials may be made to Doty Springs Baptist Church cemetery fund at P.O. Box 266 Ethel, MS 39067.

