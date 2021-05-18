Mrs. Dixie H. Brunet , 77, of Ethel, MS, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Tabernacle Cemetery with Rev. Matt Steed officiating.

Mrs. Brunet was a member of Ethel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a retired principal at Larose Crossing Elementary School for many years. She was a member of the Friendship Club in Ethel, MS.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Brunet, Sr. of Ethel, MS; one son; Allen Brunet, Jr. (Julia Bitre) of Galliano, LA ; one daughter, Lynne Brunet of Ethel, MS; one sister, Gilda Melencon of Galliano, LA; one grandson, Joshua Brunet; and one great-grandchild Bailey Brunet.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nutsie and Judith Martin Hebert.

Memorials may be made to Ethel Baptist Church building fund.

