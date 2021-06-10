Ms. Diana Lawrence, 48, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson. She was born July 26, 1973 in Jackson. She was a homemaker.

Memorial service plans are private.

Survivors include a daughter, Ana Grayce Lawrence of Grenada; son, Kyle Hopkins of McAdams; mother, Linda Vaughn (Michael) of Grenada; and two sisters, Erika Edwards of McAdams and Lesley Ross of Grenada.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dickerson; and a brother, Brian Dickerson.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.