Mr. Dewey L. Lawrence, 89, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021, at his residence. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the South Huntington Street Church of Christ with Les Ferguson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Parkway Cemetery. The visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home.

Mr. Lawrence was born and raised in Kosciusko, spending much of his early years in the Nile community. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served there during 1953-1954. He was a medical corpsman. Upon returning home, he was married to the love of his life, Martha Sanders Lawrence. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this year on May 26. Newly- married, they began their lives together in Memphis, TN, and then moved to Jackson, MS, where he worked with Vickers in hydraulics. He took great pride in the company’s role in the defense and space industry. In 1961, they returned to Kosciusko, MS, with their growing family and have remained here since that time.

Mr. Lawrence had a strong work ethic that was demonstrated in his passion for the timber and lumber industry, most recently as owner of Moller and VandenBoom Lumber Company. He enjoyed meeting people and sharing the history of the mill operations. He also had a love for a good story and spending time joking and laughing with family and friends. He never met a stranger he couldn’t talk to.

Mr. Lawrence was a longtime member and former elder of South Huntington Church of Christ. One of his last comments and encouragements to the church was, “’Love in Christ’, forever.”

Preceding him in death are parents, Fred and Lucille Lawrence; and five of his brothers and sisters- Imogene, Charles, Freddie, Montez, and Hazel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Lawrence; daughter, Pam Eads and her husband, Paul, of Fresno, CA ; sons, Dr. Christopher Lawrence and his wife, Sally, of Charleston, SC, Tim Lawrence and Steve Lawrence of Kosciusko, MS; sister, Nina thorn and her husband, Billy, of Canton, MS; grandchildren, Bridget Whittemore (Marshall), Brittany Waggener (Stephen), Dylan Eads, Ethan Eads, McRae Lawrence, Keesler Lawrence, and Maggie Lawrence; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Shannon Skinner and all the staff of Halcyon Hospice for their care and support. Sincere gratitude and thanks are also extended to Felicia Simmons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Lawrence’s memory may be made to Magnolia Bible Institute, P.O. Box 1399, Kosciusko, MS 39090, or Magnolia Messenger, P.O. Box 1578, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.