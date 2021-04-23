Dana Stephens, 76, of Kosciusko passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside Services are at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Parkway Cemetery with Donald Self officiating.

Visitation is at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Dana is survived Larry Morgan, her partner of 15 years; grandchildren, Deanna Gipson, Jessica Stephens, Amber Davis, Brandi Hollingsworth, and Candi Beatty; 10 great-grandchildren.

She retired from Garan and Fargo Industries.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stephens; sons, Mike and Randy Stephens; great-great grandchild, Luca; and parents, Bernard and Mary Sproles Kea.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com