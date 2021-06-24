Melvin Drew Gibson, 74, of McCool passed away on June 22, 2021.

A military honors service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday June 28, 202,1 at the North Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS. Rev. Allen Simpson will be assisting the services.

Command Sergeant Major Gibson was a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church. He retired as a technician with BellSouth.

He is survived by a son, Kevin (Rhonda) Gibson of Kosciusko, MS; stepdaughter, Emalea (Jason) Moore of Carthage; two sisters, Linda Lee of Kosciusko, MS, and Norene Gibson of Arkansas; grandchildren, Allie Grayce Gibson, and Jackson Drew Gibson; and four step-grandchildren, Jaylea, Knight, Haze and Emma Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Gibson and Beulah Doris Scoggins Gibson.

Pallbearers include Raymon Snuggs, Raymond Eiland, Jon Goins, Jamie Utz, Robert Utz, Robbie Rush, Jonathan Poole, Jason Moore and Phil Pickle. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Gibson, Haze Moore, and Knight Moore.