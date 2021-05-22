Clovis Glenn Price, 70 — who loved to be called “Dad” by his children Glenn and Valerie and “Papaw” by his grandchildren Trey and Caitlyn — departed his loving family on May 17, 2021, at his home in Fultondale, AL.

He raised his children with love and devotion in Cleveland, MS with his wife, Patricia Jenkins Price.

Clovis was born on September 3, 1950, in Winona, MS to R.C Price and Stella D’Angelo. He married Patricia Jenkins on August 5, 1969, and they recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

Funeral services were Friday, May 21, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Jenkins Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Clovis Glenn Price, Jr. (Rhonda); daughter, Valerie Farmer; grandchildren, Timothy (Trey) Farmer III and Caitlyn Farmer; sisters, Linda Greer, Maryanne Tackett (Charles), Janis Dykes (Danny), Patricia Holcomb (Joseph), Annie Woods, and Dorthy Johns (Bobby); brothers, Buster Price (Brenda), Larry Woods (Carol), brother Sammy Woods (Denise); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Jenkins Price; parents, R.C. Price and Stella D’Angelo, and sister Rita Sheedy.

