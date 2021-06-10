Charles T. Branch, 77, of Pickens, MS, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence.

The family is planning a private gathering in his memory.

Charles is survived by his sons, Tom Branch and Michael Branch; daughter, Charlotte Dyess; brothers, Frodie Branch and Larry Branch; grandchildren, Brittany Nowell, Jonathon Branch, Brianna Branch, Brennen Dyess, Braylon Dyess, Isabella Branch; and two great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Harmonia Congregational Methodist and a civil engineer for the Department of Environmental Quality.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Alford Branch; and parents, Fred and Lillie Branch.

