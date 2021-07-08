Charles Durwood O'Briant, nicknamed Dagwood, 80, of West, MS, born September 18,1940, passed away July 7, 2021 in Jackson of natural causes.

He was a longtime farmer, logger, and factory worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Nellie Welch O'Briant; his siblings, Dottie Ponders, Shirley Douglas, Bill O'Briant, and Edwin O'Briant; and one son, James Michael O'Briant.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy W. O'Briant; one son, Dana ( Donna) O'Briant of West; one daughter, Debra (Robert) Conner, of West; three grandsons, Zac (Hilliary) O'Briant, Wade (Ashley) O'Briant and Matt Conner; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Joe (Linda) O'Briant of McAdams.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 10, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with burial in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS.