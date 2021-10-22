Carroll Sutton, 78, passed away Friday October 22, 2021, in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday with burial to follow at Brister Cemetery in Holmes County.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Florence Laughterty Sutton; his mom, Fern Tate; daughters, Angie Burrell (Allen) and Jo McBride (Michael); son, Randy Sutton (Tammy); brothers, Donald Tate Wayne Tate and Larry Tate; sisters, Janice Watson and Andrea Collins; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Jon Eric, Emily, Cole, Marlee, Molly, Jake, and Noah; and nine great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lainey, Aiden, Casen, Ava Kate, Joah, Asa, Cooper, Lorrie Beth

Carroll was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and former owner of Sutton Tire Services.

