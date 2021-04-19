Mr. Bobby Earl Mathews, 79, of Kosciusko, MS, entered eternal life April 16, 2021, at University MS Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born on February 15, 1942, in Houston, MS, to Jimmy and Louise Mathews. He also lived in Clarksdale, MS for 27 years. He married the love of his life, Iris Ann Sproles, on January 2, 1965.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, in the chapel at Jordan Funeral Home. At the conclusion of the service, burial will take place at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Bobby received an accounting degree at Mississippi State University in 1964 and furthered his education at Delta State University where he received his MBA in 1985. Bobby was chief financial officer for Attala Steel in Kosciusko for the past 23 years until his retirement in 2020. He was also a CPA in private practice for over 50 years. He was previously employed for 27 years at Five Star Manufacturing in Clarksdale. Bobby was a member of Providence Baptist Church near Ackerman, MS, and served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and treasurer. At Oakhurst Baptist Church in Clarksdale, he served as deacon and chairman of the Deacons. He was a member of the Clarksdale Masonic Lodge Post # 286, the Clarksdale Sunrise Lions Club, and served on the Clarksdale School Board. He was also a member of the American AICPA and the MSCPA Certified Public Accountants organizations.

Bobby was devoted to his family and his faith. He loved to laugh and was dedicated to his work, displaying the highest ethics of his profession. He was an avid gun collector and huge MSU Bulldog fan (as long as they were winning). 😊

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Iris Sproles Mathews of Kosciusko; children, Ann Margaret Mullins (Ken) of Cleveland, MS, Stephen Mathews (Michelle) of Bowling Green, KY, and Catherine Mathews of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Ann Marie Mathews and Sarah Weeks (Justin) who were adopted as daughters at an early age by Bobby and Iris, Kristen Finney (Tim) of Franklin, TN, Lindsey Mullins of Dallas, TX, Taylor Mathews (Rahni) of Louisville, K, Trey Mullins of Dallas, TX, and Brady Mathews of Kosciusko, MS; great-grandchildren, Mason and John Thomas Weeks of Kosciusko, MS, and McKenna Rae Finney of Franklin, TN; brothers and sisters in-law, John and Teresa Sproles, Robert and Becky Sproles, and Richard Akins.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Louise Mathews; his in-laws, John and Catherine Sproles; sister-in-law, Emily Sproles Akins; and great-granddaughter, Emily Nicole Mathews.

Reverend Dan West will officiate the service. Pallbearers are Taylor Mathews, Trey Mullins, Brady Mathews, Curtis Green, Matt Gregory, Wayne Hall, Mark Lindsey, and John Wiggers.

Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village 114 Market Ridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

