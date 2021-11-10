Bob Adkerson, 73, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his residence in Kosciusko.

Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at St Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Kosciusko. St. Matthew’s Church is located on the corner of St. Matthew’s Street and Knox Road. Graveside funeral services are at noon at Attala Memory Gardens in Kosciusko.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janet Adkerson; his sons, Jeff Adkerson (Amy), Paul Adkerson, Wesley Riley (Mary Ann), Chad Riley (Cameron) and Justin Riley (Chelsea); grandchildren, Emily, Lauren, Nora Liza, River; brother, Richard Adkerson; nephews, Clark Adkerson (Yanira), Tyler Adkerson (Heather), Ryan Adkerson; great nieces, Reese and Cora Adkerson.

Bob was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where he was a member of the vestry and served as junior walden. He retired as the regional director for Legacy Management.

