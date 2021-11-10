Billy Gray, 71, of Vaiden passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation was Thursday, October 7, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services were Friday, October 8, 2021 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Community Full Gospel Cemetery.

He retired as a painter for Cooper Tires. He also was a US Marines Veteran.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Gray; and parents, Evon and Willie Mae Gray Allen.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann Rosamond (Tommy Armstrong); son, Bobby Ray Dees; sister, Dorothy Alford; grandchildren, Crystal Lindsey and Kimberly Bain; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Rosamond, Justin Medine, and Haley Lindsey.

