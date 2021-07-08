Bill Chapman, 69, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Trend Health and Rehab in Carthage, MS.

Visitation will be Monday, July 12, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kosciusko First United Pentecostal Church in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Kosciusko First United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Shannon Pennington officiating.

Bill was a member of the Kosciusko First United Pentecostal Church. He was a retired insurance agent with Modern Woodman, and after his retirement he was a self-employed salesman. He served his country in the National Guard.

Bill was survived by his wife, Dell Chapman of Kosciusko; one daughter, Carol Ann (Justin) Isackson of Kosciusko; mother, Hazel R. Chapman of Carthage; one brother, Eddie Chapman of Carthage; one sister, Gloria Chapman of Carthage; and a special cousin, Hal Chapman of Byram.

He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd L. Chapman.

Those serving as pallbearers is Hall Chapman, Eddie Chapman, Justin Isackson, James Burrell, Kenny Wade, Michael “Rooster” Odom, Isreal Lepard, and Hunter Cockrell.

Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.