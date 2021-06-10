Dorelle Bishop passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Durant, MS.

Visitation is Monday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. and also from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Burial will follow at Stump Ridge Cemetery in Sallis.

Dorelle is survived by her three sons, Glynn Bishop, Ronnie (Judy) Bishop and Barry (Fay) Bishop; her daughter-in-law, Nora Bishop; grandchildren, BJ, Jonathon, John, Kendal, Stephen, Nicholas, Christopher and Laura; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was a member of McAdams Baptist Church and a retired teacher assistant at Long Creek Elementary School.

Dorelle was preceded in death by her parents, John and Vernice Grantham Herod; her husband, Allen Caldwell Bishop; her son, Carl Bishop; grandson, Kenny Wayne Bishop; great-grandson, Dalton Proctor; brothers, Arlis and Arnold Herod; and one sister, Nell Jackson.