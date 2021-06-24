Barry Bourne, 89, passed away Monday, June 21, at his residence in Brandon, MS.

Graveside funeral services were Thursday, June 24, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. No public visitation was planned.

Barry was a member of Crossgates Baptist Church. He served in the Marines during the Korean Conflict and he was a retired sales representative for Kraft Foods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Fannie Lou May Bourne; a sister, Betty; brothers Jimmy, BJ, and his twin brother, Harry.

Barry is survived by his wife, Barbara Robertson Bourne; his daughter, Linda Wornell (Rick); his sons, Tad Bourne (Dedie), Kevin Pullen (Kim) and Shane Pullen; his sister, Jerrine Wilson; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

