Barbara Black, 72, of McCool, MS, passed away July 20, 2021.

Mrs. Black was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Dawn) Black of Meridian, MS, and Timothy (Hope) Black of Flowood, MS; two brothers, Donny Simmons and Daniel Simmons of Ethel, MS; one sister, Kathy Watkins of McCool, MS; and four grandchildren, Zane Black, Cainan Black, Conner Black, and Abby Black.

Mrs. Black is preceded in death by her husband, Cary Black; and parents, James and Hazel Mayo Simmons.

Visitation is Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services follow the same day at 2 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church in McCool, with Rev. Terrell Mayo officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are Jonathan Black, Jacob Black, Joshua Black, Dylan Simmons, Jake Simmons, and Josh Watkins.

Memorials can be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund Attala Road 5210 McCool, MS 39108.

