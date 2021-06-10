Audrey Claire Colston, 89, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away on June 16, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center-Attala.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services are Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Pierce’s Chapel Cemetery.

She was a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a retired teacher with the Kosciusko School District.

Mrs. Colston is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Colston Ahlvin (Martin Charles) of Kosciusko.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rupurt Earl and Pauline Sanders Cook; husband, Douglas Howard “Doug” Colston; and one brother, Rodney Cook.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy https://frenchcamp.org/ , Susan G. Koman https://ww5.komen.org/donate/donate.html?ecid=vanityurl:6 or the American Cancer Society http://www.cancer.org/.

Jordan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.