Annette Wolverton, 71, of the Hesterville community, passed away September 29, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN.

A private graveside service at Coleman Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Wolverton was a retired beautician at Annette’s Country Hair in McAdams. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald King of Hesterville, MS; one son, David Keen (Jessica) of Kosciusko, MS; one daughter, Heather Burns (Blake) of Ethel, MS; three brothers, Robert Jones, Payton Jones, and Raymond Jones, all of McAdams, MS; six grandchildren, Emily Keen, Nate Keen, Brayden Burns, LeAnna Burns, Eli Starns, Elliott Starns, and Ella Mabry.

Mrs. Wolverton was preceded in death by her parents, John Davis and Margie Faye Moore Jones; husband; one son, Mickey Keen; and one sister, Debra Odom.

