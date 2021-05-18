Annette Dean Atwood, 81, of Ridgeland, died unexpectedly at her home on April 25, 2021.

Mrs. Atwood was born in Attala County, where she spent most of her adult life before moving to Ridgeland, MS, on March 2, 1940.

While in Kosciusko, she became a member of the Kosciusko First Baptist Church and was involved in many clubs and organizations while supporting her husband, Bush Atwood, in the family business.

She made many lifelong friends and continued those friendships until her death. Mrs. Atwood insisted that her friends and family enjoy a celebration of life ceremony in her honor.

The family honored her wishes at the Atwood Lake House, 10859 Attala Road 4202, Kosciusko, MS, on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 am. Rev. Mike Barrentine officiated. Friends and family shared some favorite memories.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bush Atwood; grandsons, Casey Ray Ellington and Haden Kodi Atwood; parents, Lee Jones Dean and Pattie McGivney Dean; brothers, Jones Lee Dean and Sammy Mac Dean.

She is survived by children, Kade Atwood (Leslie) of Kosciusko, MS., and Monita Atwood McCool (Ken) of Cody, WY; sisters, Patsy Dean Roberts and Deborah Dean Clark, both of Madison, MS; four step-grandchildren, Lyndell Suratt , Hannah Johnson (Ty), Brett McCool ,and Hunter McCool; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.