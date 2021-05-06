Ricky Cummins, 57, of Kosciusko, passed away May 4, 2021.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at Jordan Funeral Home.

Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Barry Corbett officiating.

Mr. Cummins grew up attending Methodist Protestant Church. He enjoyed working offshore in his younger years. He worked at Attala Steel in Kosciusko. Even through his trials and tribulations, he loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his mother, Jennie Bell Cummins of Kosciusko; five sisters; Drunette (Cliff) Mayo of Kosciusko, Delois (Dewitt) Adcock of McAdams, Rita (Kim) Loftin of Kosciusko, Glenda Hill of Kosciusko, and Shelia (Timmy) Parenton of Jacksonville Beach, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Dewitt Cummins ; brother, Percy D. Cummins, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Scott Hill, Todd Hill, Ken Adcock, Tyler Perry, Jay Price, Loftin Price, Lucas Price, and Tommy Austin.

Memorials can be sent to Home of Grace c/o Crestview Church 550 Hwy 12 West, Kosciusko, MS 39090 and Salvation Army https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.