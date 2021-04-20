Bidwell Allen Green, 91, of Kosciusko, passed away April 21, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala. He was born in Neshoba County to Henry D. Greene and Polly Kate Wilson Greene on July 7, 1929.

He was a member of the Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kosciusko, where he was an elder. He was also a member of the Pearl River Masonic Lodge # 105. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army.

He was an electrician for Ivey Mechanical for 50 ½ years. He traveled all over the United States for Ivey until retiring in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Travis Greene and Virgil O. Greene; two sisters, Kay Turner and Ollie Faye Wells.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Brown Green; one daughter, Melissa Green Myers (Steve) all of Kosciusko; two grandsons, Steven Holland Myers, II (Drew) of Kosciusko and Wesley Hardage Myers (Shea) of Brandon; great-grandchildren, William Holland Myers and Samuel Ewing Myers of Kosciusko, Dottie Kate Myers and Riggs Matthew Myers of Brandon.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. in Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow immediately in Parkway Cemetery. Minister Patricia Carter will officiate

Pallbearers will be Wes Myers, William Myers, Holland Myers, Steve Myers, Clell Allred, Robert Barham and Terry Cooksey. Honorary Pallbearers are Ivey employees.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.