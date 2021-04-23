Ethel put it all together, pitching and hitting, in a sweep of French Camp to lock up the Region 5-1A championship. The Tigers won 13-3 and 8-2 to remain unbeaten in region play.

“It was a good week,” said Coach Chris Schuster.

It was an especially good week for the coach's son, Alex Schuster. He was 4-7 in the two games, with a single, two doubles, a homer, five runs scored, and three RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher in the 8-2 game with 14 strikeouts in six innings.

Reeves Threadgill and Kameron McCuller combined on a three hitter in the 13-3 game. It was 3-3 after one inning, but the Tigers added two in the second, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Cyrus Rone led an 11-hit offense with a single, triple and homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Schuster singled and homered.

Gabe Cain had a homer and three RBIs in the 8-2 game, Hayden Graves tripled and Schuster doubled twice.

Alex Schuster hurls one toward home. Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald

Ethel will play the fourth place team from 8-1A, either Lumberton or Sacred Heart, in the opening round of the MHSAA 1A playoffs, beginning with a home game Thursday, Apr. 29. The best-of-three series will continue with a road game two days later and a home game the following Monday, if necessary.

Prior to the playoffs, the Tigers faced Sebastopol Tuesday, play at McAdams Friday in the final region game then have games at Scott Central Saturday and at Sebastopol Monday.

Schuster will use his three, four and five pitchers. “That way, they will be ready for the playoffs.”

Ethel has been especially hot the last four games with 13-2 and 11-1 victories over Nanih Waiya prior to the wins over French Camp.

“I hope the team has not peaked,” Schuster said. “It seems like three or four of us will be hitting and three or four will be struggling. If six, seven or eight start hitting, that will be much better.”