From press and staff reports

The Kingdom Servant of HELPS, Apostle Deloris Brown Thompson, expressed her appreciation to several local officials and staff for their support and assistance.

Thompson extended a “great big thank you” to Attala County Coliseum Manager Lamar Pettite, Supervisor Billy Coffey and maintenance staff member Carlos Bentley for their cooperation and help in installing a microwave in the commercial kitchen.

She also shared a message of faith and gratitude, saying, “To God be the glory for the things He has done, is doing and shall do.”

In a note of encouragement, Thompson added: “Discover and know your ministry and your gifts. Use them to be a blessing wherever you are, and give God the glory for it all.”