﻿June 15th, 1972

Jimmy Nunn, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Nunn of Kosciusko, had his problems handling all the fish his father and several other men caught at a Mississippi lake near Vicksburg. The stringer was laden with nearly 75 breams, some weighing in at better than a pound and a half.

When the 19th annual Mississippi Department of Public Welfare Clerical Conference was held on June 19-21 in Biloxi, Mrs. Bonnie Black Musselwhite was one of the two nominees for treasurer from an estimated 600 clerks over the state. Mrs. Musselwhite began working with the Holmes County Welfare Department July 1, 1969. She attended the clerical conferences in 1970 and 1971, served on the entertainment committee for the 1971 conference, and was on the program committee for the year’s conference.

Mrs. Ada Burns of Rt. 2 Koscuisko showed the Star-Herald her unusually prolific flora bonda rose bushes. Blooms on some of the stems number over 100. Mrs. Burns said she planted the roses last fall with cuttings from Leake, Scott, and Attala counties.

Mrs. Cayce Ellard Jr. showed some of her craft work that was displayed at the Attala County Library. She demonstrated the use of native material such as rocks, wood, and leaves at the demonstration at a Crafts Fair on June 19 at the County Office Building Supply.

June 5th, 1997

Desiree’ Morgan was congratulated by James Hughes, executive vice president of Merchants and Farmers Bank, who presented her a $50 savings bond, and by Jackie Pulled, youth nutrition educator.

Kendra Sudduth Ethridge of Greenwood, a student at Delta State University, was initiated in Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Mu Delta, a national honor society for business administration majors. She is the daughter of Barbara Sudduth and granddaughter of Quinon Cagel, both of Kosciusko.

John Williams Allen of Sallis, son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Allen, was recognized for academic achievement during School of Medicine honors day at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He received the Trustmark National Bank Scholarship, awarded for academic excellence. He was also recognized as a recipient of a Dean’s Award, also given for academic excellence, and membership in Alpha Omega Alpha, national medical honorary.

Alton Massey, attorney and former member of the state legislature, gave these Attala County youths a few pointers on legislative procedure before they took off for American Legion Boy’s State. The four delegates were selected by the Fred Wasson American Legion Post 44 of Attala County and were co-sponsored by the Merchants and Farmers Banks of Ethel and Kosciusko, the Attala Bank of Kosciusko, the Attala Company, and Odorless Cleaners. They were Tobie Kyle, Lane Jenkins, Owen Hartness, and Mike Mikell.