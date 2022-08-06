﻿June 1, 1972

Eddie Goree of Kosciusko was rather proud of an eight-pound whopper he dragged out of a pond off Highway 14 in Attala County. Goree said he nailed the monster on a topwater plug.

Allen Hinshaw, of West Point received the award from Jim Buck Ross, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, as winner of the Lion’s Club’s Idle Acres Program. Mrs. Hinshaw was an onlooker. The award program was sponsored by the Lion’s Clubs of Mississippi. The presentation was made at the Annual Lion’s Convention held in Tupelo.

Dr. Harold T. Kitchings, pastor of First Baptist Church of Kosciusko, received the honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Mississippi College. He also delivered the commencement address. There were 401 members in the 1972 graduating class.

May 29, 1997

Anna Black has been named an Untied States National Award winner in mathematics and physical education and Misty Black received the award in leadership and mathematics. Misty was also recognized for academic achievement as a United States National Honor Roll Award winner. They are the daughters of Toney and Sherry Black of McCool and granddaughters of Mr. and Mrs. Junior Mitchell and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Black, all of McCool.

Lora Leighann Derden, a 1997 graduate of Kosciusko high school, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Shelter Insurance Foundation. They award was sponsored and partially funded by local Shelter agent Kim Morgan.

Peggy Sims, president of the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education presented scholarships in the amount of $500 to Kosciusko High School graduates Gillian Pope, class valedictorian, David Winter, salutatorian, and Chad Spears, top vocational educational student. The scholarships were awarded to the students to help cover cost at the college they choose to attend.