﻿‘A Night in Paris’ Adult Prom

Gregg Rayford presents “A Night in Paris,” an adult prom that will be held July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum in Kosciusko, MS. Tickets are $50 for a single ticket and $100 for couples. Contact Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950. Final payments are due on June 15, 2022.

Sallis Homecoming Festival

The Sallis Homecoming Festival will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vendor booths are on sale now for $25 through May 31. After May 31, the price will be $35. For more information, contact Mary at 662-289-7000. Information can also be viewed on Facebook page ‘Sallis Day.’

Old Blackhawk Schoolhouse

Guitarist and singer Dusty Welch of Brandon, MS will be performing from 6 p.m. until on June 18 at the Old Blackhawk Schoolhouse in Coila, MS. For more information, contact Mike Mims at 662-453-2218.

Memorial service

There will be a memorial service for Buster Hughes at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. All friends of Buster and the Hughes family are invited to attend.

Juneteenth celebration event

Come celebrate Juneteenth with the LoneStar/Kosciusko Masonic Family on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. located at 626 Tipton Street, Kosciusko, MS. Food, fun, and fellowship! This event will be educational and uplifting for all!

Overcoming Issues of Life Women’s Support Group

Group facilitator: Lashanda Williams. Place: New Life Center, 1046 Hwy 35, Kosciusko, MS 39090. Lashanda is a certified life and sexual abuse coach. She is also pursuing certification in mental health. Her heart’s desire is to help women become healthy and whole through love and support with the compassion of Jesus Christ. Are you struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts and mental health issues, or any type of abuse? (Ex. physical, emotional, and sexual.) If you’re struggling with any of these issues, please come and join other women that are reeady to heal, so you can be whole and healthy and be the woman God created you to become. “I come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” John 10:10. If you need transportation, contact Lashanda at 662-739-8189.