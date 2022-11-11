﻿Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. recently made several water distributions in Jackson to assist its residents during the Capital City water crisis.

During September, the state of Mississippi, under the leadership of Dr. Portia Ellis, held a water distribution at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. More than 2,000 cases and 500 gallons of water were distributed during the drive-through. Two-hundred cases and 100 gallons of water were delivered to the homes of the elderly and disabled throughout the city.

During October, the International Headquarters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., under the leadership of Dr. Stacy NC Grant, shipped 36,000 pounds of water and water filters to the state for distribution. The South Central Region, under the leadership of Kenya Washington, conducted the distribution at the City Plaza. The South Central Region consists of the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

The state of Mississippi completed another distribution of water delivery to more than 200 homes throughout the city. Rho Nu Zeta Chapter – Kosciusko, under the leadership of Charlotte F. Miller, assisted with all three distributions.

Ellis and Washington expressed their appreciation to the women of the South Central Region and the men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. for their assistance.