Marilyn Ratcliff Harvey, 77, of Kosciusko passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Baptist North Mississippi Hospital-Oxford. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial that followed in Parkway Cemetery. The Rev. Junior Davis officiated.

Marilyn was born Jan. 25, 1945, in New Orleans to Ivan Ratcliff and Elsie Alma Fasske Ratcliff. She was member of Williamsville Baptist Church. Marilyn was a registered nurse for 40 years.

Marilyn is survived by grandchildren Tristen Hamilton, Isaac Bell, Catherine Bell and Jacob Bell of Kosciusko and brother Doug Ratcliff of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ivan Ratcliff and Elsie Alma Fasske; her husband Eldon Harvey; daughter Christine Hamilton; and a brother “Bubba” Ratcliff.

Memorials can be sent to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745.

