Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022" list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name - triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…"not really" and here’s why.

This delicious creation, a favorite of Coast residents, tourists and food critics from around the U.S., has been served in some form or another at various Coast locations since 1947, when the sandwich came over from New Orleans with Abbie and Mildred Brunies. First, it was a staple at a neighborhood diner on Benachi Avenue in downtown Biloxi. After an ownership change, the diner moved to Ocean Springs in the 90’s before relocating 20 years ago to its current spot on Howard Ave.

After reading and writing about Burger-Burger for a few years but never actually sampling it, I finally found the time to stop in for a leisurely meal last summer. Sitting outside on porch underneath a ceiling fan, I quickly unwrapped the long sandwich wrapped in butcher paper. After examining it from all angles, in my opinion the Burger-Burger isn’t actually a po’boy or burger. Encased in a bun that appears to be a cross between a long, narrow hoagie roll, soft baguette and French bread are grilled burger patties, sautéed onions, mustard and a unique burger/chili sauce unlike anything I’ve ever tasted. To say it’s utterly delicious is an understatement.

I’ve returned to Burger-Burger to see if my initial experience was a fluke and I assure you, it wasn’t. Each time, the flavorful burger/po’boy/sandwich was exactly as I’d remembered. Even a to-go order that spent a few hours in a cooler on ice and was reheated when I returned home retained every bit of the goodness of one fresh from the oven.

OK, enough about Burger-Burger, except to repeat that it’s something you need to experience. Just FYI, don’t expect a fine dining experience, as the restaurant is housed in a humble wooden building. However, everything is clean and customer service is above reproach.

Without further ado, here are a few other exemplary sandwiches that are worth a try. They’re ones I’ve personally experienced or in the case of the Natchez example, have recently learned about from friends:

• Saltine’s Comeback Chicken Sandwich: If you haven’t visited this unique restaurant in the old Duling School building in Jackson, it’s time for a visit. One of the best things on the menu is this outstanding sandwich. It consists of a buttermilk and pickle-brined fried chicken breast topped with comeback slaw and pickles. Quite simply one of the best sandwiches you’ll find in the Capital City or anywhere for that matter.

• Sal and Phil’s Muffaletta: Muffalettas are one of my favorite sandwiches, so I’m picky about the taste and preparation anywhere I find one on the menu. One of the best can be found at Ridgeland’s Sal & Phil’s, known for above-average seafood and Cajun dishes of all varieties.

• Oby’s Roast Beef: This college town stalwart has consistently served good food to starving students and many others for decades. A staple on the menu (one I sampled years ago but still retains its deliciousness) is the roast beef. Thinly-sliced roast beef is topped with cheese and homemade gravy. It's a sandwich whose goodness

• Ubon’s Pulled Pork: Yazoo City’s award-winning barbecue restaurant usually attracts diners looking for ribs and wings, but don’t overlook their sandwiches, especially the pulled pork topped with their signature sauce.

• The Tomato Place’s Fried Green Tomato BLT: A friend’s recommendation of this humble place located in Natchez caused me to put The Tomato Place on my list of places to visit in 2023. A favorite of this couple that sample food from around the globe was the Fried Green Tomato BLT served on the restaurant’s homemade sourdough bread.

Thinking about all these wonderful sandwiches caused me to head to the supermarket to find the ingredients for one to make at home. Here’s a recipe for one that’ll check all the boxes when searching for a healthy, delicious and quick meal.

The Best Salmon Sandwich You'll Ever Make

2-3 wild-caught salmon pieces (I used the frozen variety), cooked according to package directions and flaked into small pieces)

½ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 stalk celery, chopped

2 tablespoons pickle relish

1 teaspoon Dijon relish

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Lettuce

Purple onion slices

Place all ingredients in a bowl and combine. Butter and lightly toast bread long enough to make it slightly crispy. Spoon salmon mixture onto bread along with lettuce leaf and purple onion slices (optional).

Note: Makes 2 sandwiches; simply increase ingredients for additional sandwiches. Tuna can be substituted for salmon with similar results.

• Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.