﻿News reporter Landon Gibson will be promoted to the role of editor and publisher following the departure of Karen Fioretti. A native of Meridian and graduate of Mississippi State University, Gibson joined the paper staff in May of 2021 as the news reporter.

He graduated from Clarkdale High School and also attended East Central Community College and Meridian Community College, but he first became interested in journalism while in high school.

“I was always good at English and Language Arts and liked those subjects. I had some outstanding English teachers who inspired me,” he said.

But it was an experience he had in 2015 that really turned him on to the possibilities of a journalism career.

Big K.R.I.T., a rapper from Meridian, was performing at the Temple Theater in town. At age 16, Gibson was too young to attend the concert, which was only open to 18-year-olds and up. Gibson’s uncle, Fredie Carmichael, former editor of the Meridian Star, worked with the paper and the promoter to get permission for Gibson to attend the concert and write up the story.

“I attended the concert and got to meet and interview some really cool people. I loved seeing the article in the paper, and I discovered I had a passion for journalism,” Gibson said.

It was the first article he ever had published.

Another experience that fueled his desire to go into journalism was serving as a page in the Mississippi Senate.

“My grandfather, Videt Carmichael, was a state senator and a great role model for me. I was fortunate to get to page for him three times, and I really got interested in politics. I learned a lot and it was so cool to see his work at the capitol. It was so fun, and I knew I would like reporting on politics,” Gibson said.

To gain experience in the journalism field while a student, he applied for and got a job as student news writer at the Office of Public Affairs at MSU.

“I got more job-related experience, and it took my knowledge to a whole new level. I learned a lot from Allison Matthews, Harriet Laird, and Sid Salter in that office. They were all a big help to me with my writing,” he said.

It was during that time that Gibson says he “fell in love with the grind of getting stories out.”

In addition to writing news, Gibson also wrote feature stories and worked with social media.

“I enjoyed telling the stories of people on campus. Through that job, I gained a lot of experience and became confident that I had the skills,” he said.

As graduation neared, he heard about the reporter opening in Kosciusko and contacted Editor and Publisher Karen Fioretti.

“Landon has a solid skill set and a great attitude and work ethic for someone just graduating from college. It was obvious to me that he had a real passion for community journalism in print, as well as cutting-edge skills in technology and social media,” she said. “I knew he would be a great fit, not just for The Star-Herald team, but for the communities we serve.”

After spending nearly a year with The Star-Herald as the news reporter, Gibson said he is excited for the opportunity to assume the new role as publisher while knowing he has large shoes to fill.

“Karen Fioretti has done an amazing job providing in-depth stories each week that are of utmost importance to keeping our communities and readers informed,” he said. “She has been the perfect mentor, teaching me what it truly takes to be a journalist and how to produce a quality newspaper each week. While we will miss her leadership, I plan to continue our mission while maintaining the same dedication to our readers and communities.”