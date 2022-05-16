The Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) has begun conducting the superintendent search for the Kosciusko School District. The search began on May 6, 2022 and will end on May 27, 2022.

During the search process, all KSD stakeholders are encouraged to fill out an anonymous survey that was made available Friday, May 13, 2022. Link to stakeholder survey: https://www.msbaonline.org/KSDSuperintendentSearchSurvey/tabid/956/Defa…

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, MSBA will also hold multiple stakeholder meetings for the district. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting at 6 p.m.

10:30 am - District Administrator/Directors: KSD Central Office - 229 W. Washington St., Kosciusko, MS 39090

1:00 pm - Assistant Principals & Admins/Directors not available in the AM: KSD Central Office - 229 W. Washington St., Kosciusko, MS 39090

3:30 pm - Teachers & Staff: Kosciusko Junior High School Auditorium - 317 E. Jefferson St., Kosciusko, MS 39090

6:00 pm - Parents, Community Members, Business Members: Kosciusko Junior High School Auditorium - 317 E. Jefferson St., Kosciusko, MS 39090

Follow the link to MSBA's website (https://www.msbaonline.org/tabid/755/default.aspx?MyID=126) to view the position announcement.

This information can also be found on KSD's website at www.kosciuskoschools.com/superintendent