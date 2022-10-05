The Kosciusko School District issued a statement today notifying families and guests that disturbances during formal events such as graduations will not be tolerated.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey released the following statement to The Star-Herald:

"Dear Kosciusko School District Families and Guests: During formal events such as the Senior Class and Pre-K Graduation Ceremonies, the Kosciusko School District has high expectations for both our students and guests. All of our graduates have worked very hard to reach this milestone in their lives. We want to ensure the respect and recognition that our students and families deserve. A school board policy has been established which states, "Disturbing the event by outbursts, yelling, screaming, or other disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. Individuals who engage in such behavior will be removed from the event immediately." Thank you for helping to ensure a special experience for each of our graduates."