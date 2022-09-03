Kosciusko Lower Elementary and Kosciusko Middle Elementary held its Dr. Seuss Parade on March 2, 2022. The parade began at KLE at 9 a.m. and followed at KME at 10 a.m.

Two KME faculty members dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters, Thing 1 and Thing 2, to celebrate the author.



Landon Gibson / The Star-Herald