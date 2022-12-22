An investiture ceremony for new Circuit Judge Alan D. “Devo” Lancaster will be held Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona.

Senior Circuit Judge Joseph Loper will administer the oath of office. The guest speaker will be Mandy Mitchell Davis, daughter of the late Circuit Judge George Mitchell.

Judge Mitchell died in office on April 19. Judge H. Henry Ross served by gubernatorial appointment from June 6 through the end of the year.

Judge-elect Lancaster, 73, of Grenada, was elected Nov. 29 to Place 2 of the state’s Fifth Circuit Court. The district includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.

In Attala County, Lancaster received 535 votes and Evans received 336 votes.

Lancaster has served as Winona Municipal Judge for the past 12 years, and was Grenada Municipal Judge for eight years. For the past 36 years, he was attorney for the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, the Montgomery County Economic Development District and the North Central Planning and Development District. He also served as attorney for the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility for 17 years. He has practiced law for more than 44 years. He is admitted to practice in all state and federal courts in Mississippi and before the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He has served on numerous committees of the Mississippi Bar, including chairman of the Young Lawyers Committee, the Litigation/General Practice Section, the Court Liaison and Judicial Administration Committee and the Local Bar Leadership Committee. He was Executive Director of the Board of Bar Commissioners and President of the Montgomery County Bar Association. He has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Bar Foundation for the past 21 years.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Mississippi, a Masters Degree from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

He is married to Rosemary R. Lancaster. They have one daughter. He is Senior Warden and Chancellor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Grenada.

Across the state, 18 new trial judges will take their oaths of office in ceremonies scheduled during the next few days. New judges include eight new County Court judges, three new Chancery Court judges, and seven new Circuit Court judges. New judicial terms for County, Chancery and Circuit Court judges begin on Jan. 1, 2023.