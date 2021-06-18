Murder charges have been filed against three individuals taken into custody for the fatal shooting death of Kenwon Tyshon Riley that occurred at Northside Park in Kosciusko late Friday night, April 29, 2022. But the Kosciusko Police Department is still searching for another suspect.

Tashey Shaniece Johnson, Michael Lecole Summers, and Aaliyah Caulisa Lusk have been charged and booked in the Leake County Correctional Facility, and they have each been issued a $250,000 bond.

20-year-old Black female Kiara Deshay Brown of Kosciusko is wanted by the Kosciusko Police Department for questioning regarding the fatal shooting.

Kosciusko Police Department asks anyone aware of Brown’s location to contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction she is located. Anonymous tips about Brown’s location may be submitted by calling KPD investigators at (662) 289-3131. The investigation remains ongoing. Stick with The Star-Herald for updates in this developing story.