Denim and Pearls Mother and Son Dance

Denim at Pearls will be hosting its 2022 Kosciusko Little Whippets Mother and Son Dance on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Bobcat Cafeteria. Admission is $20. Each additional son is $5. Pictures start at 5:30 p.m. Dance starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Tina McNeal (601) 506-0403 or Trenna Fleming (662) 582-1087.

39th Annual Ethel Mayday Festival

The 39th Annual Ethel Mayday Festival will be held on Main Street in Ethel from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7, 2022. To set up a tent providing food with electricity, the cost will be $40, arts and crafts $20, food without electricity $30, and unique treasures $15. All fees are cash money order only. Call or email for an application. Return application address: Gwen Sims, PO Box 6, Ethel, MS 39067. There will be a live band from 10 a.m- 2p.m. Come join in the fun!

C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project

C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project will have its 35th annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:00 in front of the Attala County Coliseum. Children ages three-10 are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The event was founded by Kosciusko Alderman Henry Daniel.